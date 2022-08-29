Concern grows over possible nuclear power plant accident

People receive iodine-containing tablets at a distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A mission from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday. Source: AAP / Andriy Andriyenko/AP
Published 29 August 2022 at 1:18pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Residents living near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are being encouraged to take iodine tablets as the threat of a possible nuclear accident grows, while Russia and Ukraine continue to trade blame over recent attacks in the region
