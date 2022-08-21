Contemplating a Voice to Parliament in the Torres Strait

Torres Strait Islanders are keen to ensure they are adequately represented in an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
One of the architects of the Voice to Parliament referendum proposal has called on Torres Strait Island communities to join to the process, rather than pursuing separate plans for sovereignty. It comes after the Prime Minister travelled to the region this week to consult on the Voice proposal to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people a say in the laws that affect them. But some in the Torres Strait have expressed a desire to draft a separate statement to reflect the wishes of local people, distinct from the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
