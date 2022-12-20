SBS News In Depth

COP15 achieves breakthrough biodiversity achievement

Delegates applaud at the COP15 conference in Montreal

Delegates applaud at the COP15 conference in Montreal Source: Getty / LARS HAGBERG/AFP

Published 20 December 2022 at 12:01pm
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
After what many have considered a historic lack of cooperation between world leaders on climate change, COP15 is being praised as an achievement. Leaders have committed to protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

