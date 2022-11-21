COP27 delivers climate fund breakthrough

Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, right, speaks during a closing plenary session at the U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: AP / Peter Dejong/AP
Published 21 November 2022 at 7:27pm
By Arianna Lucente
Source: SBS News
The global climate conference - COP27 - has closed in Egypt, but many critical questions remain unanswered. The UN conference approved a new "loss and damage" fund to help developing countries vulnerable to climate disaster. But there's concern about a lack of action on phasing out fossil fuels.
