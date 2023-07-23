Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Could you save a life in just a minute?
Dialysis patient Leang Ly and her son, Raymond Source: SBS News
The theme of Donate Life Week, the last week of July, is 'Donate a minute - Give someone a lifetime', urging Australians to register as organ donors to boost life-saving transplant rates. Data shows transplant waitlist times have still not recovered from the COVID pandemic, with experts blaming uncertainty and a lack of confidence in the health system.
