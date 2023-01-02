SBS News In Depth

Croatia joins Europe's passport-free zone and adopts the Euro

SBS News In Depth

Pixsell 20220704

New Year's swimming, the eleventh in a row, organized by the TZ of the city of Sibenik and JK Val Sibenik, was held exactly at noon, traditionally on the city beach Banj in Sibenik, Croatia on January 1, 2023. The theme of this year's New Year's swimming was the transition to the euro. Source: AAP / Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:33pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Croatia is the latest country to join the European Union's passport-free zone and has adopted the Euro as its currency. Representatives of Croatia and the European Union met at a former border post to celebrate the milestone.

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:33pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Monique and Erwin van Vliet (Supplied).jpg

The couple trekking around Australia on horseback to raise money for mental health

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

The demise of Ukrainian oligarchs

Jamie and Daisy who was adopted from the Lost Dogs Home Melbourne in 2022 - Supplied .jpeg

From Alfie to Zeus: Australia's changing pet names

APTOPIX Britain New Year

The global community celebrates the beginning of a new year