Croatia joins Europe's passport-free zone and adopts the Euro

New Year's swimming, the eleventh in a row, organized by the TZ of the city of Sibenik and JK Val Sibenik, was held exactly at noon, traditionally on the city beach Banj in Sibenik, Croatia on January 1, 2023. The theme of this year's New Year's swimming was the transition to the euro. Source: AAP / Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL/PA/Alamy
Published 2 January 2023 at 12:33pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Croatia is the latest country to join the European Union's passport-free zone and has adopted the Euro as its currency. Representatives of Croatia and the European Union met at a former border post to celebrate the milestone.
