Croatia joins Europe's passport-free zone and adopts the Euro

New Year's swimming, the eleventh in a row, organized by the TZ of the city of Sibenik and JK Val Sibenik, was held exactly at noon, traditionally on the city beach Banj in Sibenik, Croatia on January 1, 2023. The theme of this year's New Year's swimming was the transition to the euro. Source: AAP / Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL/PA/Alamy