Croatia to join Europe's free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania denied

Europe Schengen Enlargement

Passengers wait to cross the border between Croatia and Slovenia at the Bregana crossing. Source: AP / AP

Published 9 December 2022 at 1:12pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Europe

The European Union has backed Croatia’s entry into its passport-free Schengen travel zone. But Bulgaria and Romania's bids to join the area have been denied, due to opposition from Austria and the Netherlands, amid concerns about illegal immigration and security.

Europe
