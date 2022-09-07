SBS News In Depth

Cut to medicine prices as political parties clash over cost of living crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits a chemist store in Kingston, Canberra.

Published 7 September 2022 at 6:28pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News

Australians could soon pay less for medicine with the Federal Government proposing new laws that could see the maximum cost of scripts on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme drop for the first time in three quarters of a century. The move comes as cost-of-living pressures continue to mount, with the Opposition calling on the Government to take stronger action to address rising inflation.

