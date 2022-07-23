Deal signed to allow Ukrainian grain exports by sea

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, sign documents during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022. Source: Vadim Savitsky/AP
Published 23 July 2022 at 1:42pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
A deal has finally been reached that will allow grain to be exported again from Ukrainian ports, after such exports stopped because of Russia's invasion of the country.
