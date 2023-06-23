Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Debris of missing Titan submersible found
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger tells waiting media the wreckage of the Titan has been found Source: AAP / Steven Senne/AP
The search for the missing Titanic submersible has come to a devastating end as debris is found confirming a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber leading to the deaths of all aboard. As investigations continue, calls for international cooperation and respect for the sacred site arise, while drawing attention to the urgent need to protect those at sea in the wake of other maritime tragedies
