Decision delayed on schools and anti-discrimination laws
Members of the LGBTQI+ community protest outside a Christian school in Brisbane in 2022 Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE
-The Australian Law Reform Commission has pushed back the deadline for its inquiry into an exemption that allows religious schools to skirt federal anti-discrimination laws. The ALRC report was due today - but due to the number of submissions, it won't be completed until the end of the year. Advocacy groups and the LGBTQI+ community, anxious for change, say they're disappointed by the delay
