SBS News In Depth

Delayed Rugby League World Cup champions culture, diversity and inclusivity

SBS News In Depth

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch - Museum of Science and Industry

Captains of the 16 men's teams at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament launch at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester. (AAP) Credit: Martin Rickett/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 3:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

The pinnacle event of rugby league begins this weekend in England, and it's the most inclusive world cup of all time. The Rugby League World Cup combines the competitions of Men's, Women's and Wheelchair tournaments together at one event for the first time. Three trophies and a feast of 61 rugby league games will feature over the next month. The event is also a major celebration of cultural traditions and multiculturalism.

Published 13 October 2022 at 3:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

pong 2.png

Human brain cells in a dish can play Pong - but should they?

Moustache photo booth props against white background. Father's day. Men's health awareness month

Helping young men resist toxic online influences

NSW CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Standards have protected Australia for 100 years - but how are they made?

The new Wharfies' mural at the Maritime Museum (SBS).jpg

Mural depicts the rich history of waterside workers unionism