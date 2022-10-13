Delayed Rugby League World Cup champions culture, diversity and inclusivity

Captains of the 16 men's teams at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament launch at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester. (AAP) Credit: Martin Rickett/PA/Alamy
Published 13 October 2022 at 3:36pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
The pinnacle event of rugby league begins this weekend in England, and it's the most inclusive world cup of all time. The Rugby League World Cup combines the competitions of Men's, Women's and Wheelchair tournaments together at one event for the first time. Three trophies and a feast of 61 rugby league games will feature over the next month. The event is also a major celebration of cultural traditions and multiculturalism.
