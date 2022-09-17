SBS News In Depth

Democrat fury over Martha's Vineyard migrant 'stunt'

Marthas Vineyard Migrants

Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Marthas Vineyard residents line up in front of St. Andrews Parish House to donate food to the recently arrived migrants. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Published 17 September 2022 at 2:04pm
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
The Biden administration has condemned the transfer of 50 Venezuelan migrants to a wealthy U-S island, labelling it a Republican 'stunt'.

