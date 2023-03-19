'Disgraceful, weak and vile': Calls to ban the Nazi salute after Melbourne protests

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Police remove a protester during a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Nazis aren't welcome. That is the message from Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews after a group of white supremacists clashed with transgender rights supporters on Saturday in Melbourne. The state government is promising a crackdown after some of the demonstrators performed the Nazi salute in the city centre with calls to ban the offensive gesture.

