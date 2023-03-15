Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Disposal site for submarine nuclear waste yet to be decided
A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, of Acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles during a press conference at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Having announced its intention to buy nuclear-powered submarines, the Australian government must now come up with a plan for the disposal of toxic waste from the new fleet.
