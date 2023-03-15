Disposal site for submarine nuclear waste yet to be decided

RICHARD MARLES AUKUS ADELAIDE

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, of Acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles during a press conference at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Having announced its intention to buy nuclear-powered submarines, the Australian government must now come up with a plan for the disposal of toxic waste from the new fleet.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

PAUL KEATING PRESS CLUB

Paul Keating delivers scathing assessment of AUKUS submarine deal

Office

Purpose built office space supporting Deaf and hearing impaired people

Electricity pylons

Electricity prices to soar as Australia heads in to winter

NSW NURSES MIDWIVES AD CAMPAIGN

Nurses launch legal action against NSW Government just days out from state election