Divided opinions on methane plan

Livestock are a source of greenhouse gases

Livestock are a source of greenhouse gases Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Published 13 October 2022 at 8:24pm
By Omoh Bello, Anna Henderson
Presented by Omoh Bello
The Albanese government is set to join a global pledge to slash methane emissions by the end of this decade. BNut the Opposition is warning that decision could cost farmers and consumers.

