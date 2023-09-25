Dividend payouts peak this week, but where to now?

SBS On the Money pens

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Almost $22bn in dividends will be paid out this week as some of Australia's largest companies reward shareholders. But with an economic slowdown, what's the future of dividends? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Craig James from CommSec for more, plus Alex Pikoulas, CFA from Harper Bernays on the day on the markets including a new challenge for Qantas.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Stocks, shares, inflation, technology, generic (Getty).jpg

ASX has worst week in more than a year & Rupert Murdoch steps down

On the Money - Generic 4 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Has China reached an inflection point?

OTM - stocks, markets, inflation, currency (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Petrol price warning and the US and China data boosts share market

OTM - power, electricity, grid (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Is there some heat coming out of the jobs market?