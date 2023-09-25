Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Dividend payouts peak this week, but where to now?
Almost $22bn in dividends will be paid out this week as some of Australia's largest companies reward shareholders. But with an economic slowdown, what's the future of dividends? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Craig James from CommSec for more, plus Alex Pikoulas, CFA from Harper Bernays on the day on the markets including a new challenge for Qantas.
