SBS News In Depth

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House

SBS News In Depth

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump gestures to supporters after announcing a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Source: AP / Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 8:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

The twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, has announced he will run for the 2024 election in the United States. Speaking in front of a crowd of supporters in his Florida Mar-a-Lago mansion, Mr Trump heralded the return of the 'Make America Great Movement'.

Published 16 November 2022 at 8:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe addresses the COP27 summit from a digital replica of an islet in his home country likely to be destroyed by climate change. (Supplied).png

Pacific nations voice their frustration with world's lack of progress on climate change

MEDIBANK AGM

Medibank board faces tough shareholder questions about data breach at AGM

IVORY COAST POLLUTION

Australia joins global coalition to end plastic pollution

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Wybuch rakiety w Polsce budzi obawy o eskalację konfliktu rosyjsko-ukraińskiego