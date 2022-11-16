Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House

Donald Trump gestures to supporters after announcing a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Source: AP / Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Published 16 November 2022 at 8:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
The twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, has announced he will run for the 2024 election in the United States. Speaking in front of a crowd of supporters in his Florida Mar-a-Lago mansion, Mr Trump heralded the return of the 'Make America Great Movement'.
Published 16 November 2022 at 8:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share