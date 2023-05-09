Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Don't take vigilante action, says Queensland premier
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND
Queensland's premier has warned people in Rockhampton against taking vigilante action over local youth crime issues after a street confrontation between police and several dozen people yesterday. A former One Nation candidate organised the protest on social media including posting pictures of two Aboriginal teenagers.
