Don't take vigilante action, says Queensland premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND

Queensland's premier has warned people in Rockhampton against taking vigilante action over local youth crime issues after a street confrontation between police and several dozen people yesterday. A former One Nation candidate organised the protest on social media including posting pictures of two Aboriginal teenagers.

