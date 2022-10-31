Egypt to celebrate the centenary of the King Tutankhamen tomb discovery

British archaeologists Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) (left) and Arthur Callender (died 1937) carry out the systematic removal of objects from the antechamber of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamen, better known as King Tut, with the assistance of an Egyptian laborer, Valley of the Kings, Thebes, Egypt, 1923. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images