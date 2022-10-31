SBS News In Depth

Egypt to celebrate the centenary of the King Tutankhamen tomb discovery

Carter & Callender In Tut's Tomb

British archaeologists Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) (left) and Arthur Callender (died 1937) carry out the systematic removal of objects from the antechamber of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamen, better known as King Tut, with the assistance of an Egyptian laborer, Valley of the Kings, Thebes, Egypt, 1923. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Published 1 November 2022 at 8:27am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
It's almost 100 years (4 November, 1922) since the tomb of King Tutankhamen was discovered in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. He has become the most famous Ancient Egyptian pharaoh in the world, thanks to the incredible condition of his final resting place and the grave goods found within the tomb.

