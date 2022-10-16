Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead at military fighting range, as war drags on

Dmytro Pocishchuk checks his car, which was damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Source: AP / Leo Correa/AP
Russia's defence ministry is blaming terrorists for the shooting deaths of 11 of its volunteer soldiers – but Ukraine says those responsible were fellow conscripts. The incident suggests growing problems with Russia’s program of conscripting soldiers to fight in its war with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President says even as the death toll rises, Russia will not let up in the conflict, nor will Ukrainians.
Published 16 October 2022 at 1:17pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
