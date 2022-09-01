SBS News In Depth

Emotions run high as migrants' bodies recovered

Personnel prepare to launch the submarine to find and salvage the wreckage of a boat that capsized carrying illegal migrants off Tripoli

Personnel prepare to launch the submarine to find and salvage the wreckage of a boat that capsized carrying illegal migrants off Tripoli Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Published 1 September 2022 at 11:04am, updated an hour ago at 11:13am
By Tessa Fox, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brooke Young
A humanitarian aid group made up of Australian volunteers is supporting the families of victims of a boat accident while migrants were attempting to flee Lebanon.

