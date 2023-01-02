Epidemiologist says COVID testing requirement 'political'

A couple fill in their health declaration via a smartphone as travelers with luggage line up at the Air Macao flight check in counter at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Dec. 29, 2022. Gambling haven Macao’s relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its "zero-COVID" strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Source: AAP / Andy Wong/AP
Published 2 January 2023 at 5:03pm
By Greg Dyett, Rayane Tamer
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
An epidemiologist says Australia's decision to require pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers arriving from China is a political rather than public health decision. Professor Adrian Esterman from the University of South Australia says the requirement will only serve to demonise China.
