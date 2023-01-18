EU moves towards listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organisation

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps office in 2022. Source: AAP / HO/EPA

The European Union is considering listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation over its human rights abuses against demonstrators and for its provision of military equipment to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

