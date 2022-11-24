SBS News In Depth

EU Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

MOLDOVA ENERGY CRISIS

Moldova faces an energy crisis after massive power outages in the capital and across the country, following Russia's bombing of the Ukrainian energy system. Source: EPA / DUMITRU DORU/EPA

Published 24 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Deborah Groarke
The European Parliament has declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, over its invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Russia continues its bombing of critical Ukrainian infrastructure, with more than half the country now without power, and outages even affecting neighbouring Moldova.

