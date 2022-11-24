EU Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Moldova faces an energy crisis after massive power outages in the capital and across the country, following Russia's bombing of the Ukrainian energy system. Source: EPA / DUMITRU DORU/EPA
Published 24 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
The European Parliament has declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, over its invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Russia continues its bombing of critical Ukrainian infrastructure, with more than half the country now without power, and outages even affecting neighbouring Moldova.
Published 24 November 2022 at 1:30pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share