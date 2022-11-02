European Union exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector

A view shows the city center without electricity where a large flow of cars moves along the embankment in Kyiv. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 2 November 2022 at 11:28am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukraine says it is no longer able to export electricity externally after a series of Russian strikes destroyed 40 per cent of the country's energy infrastructure.
Published 2 November 2022 at 11:28am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share