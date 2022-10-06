Europe's new 44-nation club gathers in Prague

Family photo of prime ministers, presidents, members of the European commission taken during the European Political Community summit in Prague. This is the first ever meeting of a wider format of member states of European Union and other European countries across the continent. (Photo by Tomas Tkacik / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 7 October 2022 at 8:22am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
The new European Political Community launched at a summit in Prague, made up of 44 countries and major European groups. Leaders discussed shared challenges and disputed topics. The gathering is seen by its advocates as a grand show of solidarity for a continent in a web of multiple crises. Others dismissed it as just another talk-shop meeting.
Published 7 October 2022 at 8:22am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share