Europe's new 44-nation club gathers in Prague

European Political Community summit in Prague, Czech Republic - 06 Oct 2022

Family photo of prime ministers, presidents, members of the European commission taken during the European Political Community summit in Prague. This is the first ever meeting of a wider format of member states of European Union and other European countries across the continent. (Photo by Tomas Tkacik / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 7 October 2022 at 8:22am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
The new European Political Community launched at a summit in Prague, made up of 44 countries and major European groups. Leaders discussed shared challenges and disputed topics. The gathering is seen by its advocates as a grand show of solidarity for a continent in a web of multiple crises. Others dismissed it as just another talk-shop meeting.

