Evacuations from Sudan continue as ceasefire falters
Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan disembark at the Wadi Karkar bus station near the Egyptian city of Aswan Source: Getty / AFP
Britain is evacuating its citizens from Sudan following a 72-hour ceasefire agreed upon by warring factions. This comes as the Biden administration's national security team works towards a durable end to the conflict. While several foreign nationals have been evacuated, Sudanese citizens are unable to escape due to price gouging and a lack of resources.
