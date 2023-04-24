Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Evacuations underway from Sudan
Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Amman, Jordan Source: Reuters
The armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom have evacuated embassy staff from Sudan, while a number of nations rush to get their citizens to safety. Rival military factions continue to battle it out in the capital ciy of Khartoum. More than 400 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed in the fighting so far and more than 3,500 have been wounded.
