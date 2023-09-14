Evening News Bulletin 14 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Australia's unemployment rate steady at 3.7 per cent;

A call for civility in the Indigenous Voice debate

And in tennis, Australia hoping to come back from defeat at the Davis Cup.

Australia's unemployment rate has held firm at 3.7 per cent for the second consecutive month.





Data for August shows the number of unemployed people fell by 3,000 - as the economy added roughly 65,000 jobs.





The participation rate, which measures the percentage of Australians either in a job or looking for one, reached a new record high of 67 per cent in August.



-



A prominent No campaigner for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has called for civility in the referendum debate.





Warren Mundine says the democratic process needs to be respected - and that includes the need for calm debate that avoids targeting individuals and adding to mental distress.





He says he himself has been the target of abuse during the referendum campaign - and he says it has to stop.





" We need to move away from his vitriolic arguments and fights. Because my concern is that we don't wake up on Sunday and the whole place is on fire. We really want people to - no matter what the decision is. It's a democracy. People will make that choice. And we must also accept it. And we must then work together to deal with the issues that are happening in Indigenous communities."







For culturally appropriate Indigenous support you call 13 YARN on 13 92 76 and support is also available from Lifeline on 13 1114.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum



-



Independent MPs have called on the federal government to release a declassified version of a report on Australia's climate security risk.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government won't release the report - completed by the Office of National Intelligence in the last 12 months - because it contains classified information.





A group of independent MPs, including Zali Steggall and Kate Chaney, put forward a motion in parliament which was defeated with the government's numbers.





Zali Steggall says the government's response is not satisfactory.





"So why is the Australian government keeping secret what it knows about the magnitude of this threat? How can members of parliament effectively discharge their duties and oversee policy-making and departmental performance in defence, climate, immigration, intelligence and foreign affairs portfolios when crucial information pertaining to climate risk has not been made available to them?”





Fellow independent Kate Chaney supported the motion.





"And our children, and our grandchildren, and the children that I see in the chamber will be looking back at the decisions we make today. Either that the 47th parliament showed courage. We looked at all the facts. We created a shared vision of the world we were creating and started to restructure our economy and how we live on this planet. Or they will be thinking that the 47th parliament denied the urgency of climate change, hid the extent of the challenge, and fiddled around the edges."



_



Venom from a snake bite has been ruled out as the cause of death of a Queensland man over the weekend.





Toxicology reports confirm Donald Morrison did not have any venom in his system.





Mr Morrison's family say it is now believed an underlying medical condition - which he was not aware of - may have contributed to the fatal cardiac arrest.





The exact cause of death is still being investigated by the coroner.



_



In tennis, Australia now faces France in a must-win round-robin tie later tonight to stay competitive in the Davis Cup.





Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt says he believes the team was unlucky in the opening finals group stage match.





Great Britain made the most of a home-court advantage in Manchester to record a 2-1 victory against last year's runners-up.





Australia's Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis were both edged out in three-set singles battles.





Hewitt says Australia will be looking to tonight's match to keep them on track to make it to the finals in November.



































































