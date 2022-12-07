SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 7 December 2022

Published 7 December 2022 at 4:00pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he understands Australians are "doing it tough" as national economic activity figures are released; Bruce Lehrmann prepares to launch defamation proceedings after the criminal charges of sexual assault against him are dropped; and in sport, the Australian-Ukrainian community ready to rally behind Ukrainian swimmers as they arrive in Melbourne this evening for an international swimming competition.

