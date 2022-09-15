SBS News In Depth

Every day 20 Australians are diagnosed with a form of cancer - but few recognise it

Renae thought she had tonsillitis - but it was a form of cancer Source: SBS News / SBS

Published 15 September 2022 at 7:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
The incidence of the blood cancer Lymphoma is on the rise. And that's prompted calls for people to be aware of its symptoms. Seven in ten Australians don't recognise the signs and symptoms of blood cancer- and, unlike other forms of cancer, there are no screening programs.

