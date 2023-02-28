Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New EU-UK deal signed over Northern Ireland
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, shake hands after a press conference at Windsor Guildhall, Windsor, England, Monday Feb. 27, 2023. The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling and acrimony on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP) Source: AAP / Dan Kitwood/AP
The UK and European Union have signed a historic post-Brexit deal that allows free-moving trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
