New EU-UK deal signed over Northern Ireland

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, shake hands

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, shake hands after a press conference at Windsor Guildhall, Windsor, England, Monday Feb. 27, 2023. The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling and acrimony on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP) Source: AAP / Dan Kitwood/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The UK and European Union have signed a historic post-Brexit deal that allows free-moving trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heart signs in the community of Lismore

Northern Rivers marks one year since flood emergency

On the Money - Savings, money, cash, finance.jpg

SBS On the Money: Retail rebounds but troubles ahead

A photographer captures flooding on a Lismore bridge

Climate trauma study uncovers mental damage from disasters

A pedestrian at the Commonwealth bank

Report shows a rethink of what wealth means in Australia