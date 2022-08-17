Explosions at Russian military sites in Crimea as leaders prepare to meet in Kyiv

Rising smoke seen from the beach at Saky after explosions at a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea Source: AAP / AP
Published 17 August 2022 at 10:29am, updated 21 minutes ago at 11:01am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkey's President Recep Tayipp Erdogan are meeting United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres in coming days, after former Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and Columbia's President Manuel Santos travelled to Kyiv.
Published 17 August 2022 at 10:29am, updated 21 minutes ago at 11:01am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share