SBS News In Depth

Extinct no more - scientists try to bring the Tasmanian Tiger back to life

SBS News In Depth

Thylacinus cynocephalus, thylacine

The last known thylacine to survive in captivity. It died on 7 September 1936 in the Beaumaris Zoo, Hobart, Tasmania Source: AAP / Mary Evans / Natural History Mus/MARY EVANS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2022 at 6:45pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Australian researchers believe the Tasmanian Tiger or thylacine could be brought back from extinction within a decade. They say a new partnership with a genetic engineering company will accelerate de-extinction efforts.]]

Published 17 August 2022 at 6:45pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet during the release of the NSW floods report

NSW disaster recovery response to be overhauled

On the Money- - Domain (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Jason Pellegrino, Domain - plus, real wages fall

SpIRIT, the Space Industry Responsive Intelligent Thermal nanosatellite (SBS-Abby Dinham).jpg

Launching Australia's space industry to the final frontier

Ukrainian scientist Iryna Zaiets, who is now working in Australia (SBS).jpg

From battles in Kyiv to battling COVID - one scientist's story