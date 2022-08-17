Extinct no more - scientists try to bring the Tasmanian Tiger back to life

The last known thylacine to survive in captivity. It died on 7 September 1936 in the Beaumaris Zoo, Hobart, Tasmania Source: AAP / Mary Evans / Natural History Mus/MARY EVANS
Published 17 August 2022 at 6:45pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Australian researchers believe the Tasmanian Tiger or thylacine could be brought back from extinction within a decade. They say a new partnership with a genetic engineering company will accelerate de-extinction efforts.]]
