Extreme rain and floods wreak havoc worldwide
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets shows flooding in Montpelier, Vermont Source: AAP / AP
In the northeastern United States, heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Vermont where downpours have washed out roads, prompted evacuations, and even disrupted air travel. A woman has died in New York, at least 15 people have died in India's capital, while provinces in central and northeastern China are grappling with heavy rainfall.
