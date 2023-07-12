Extreme rain and floods wreak havoc worldwide

Northeast Flooding Vermont

This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets shows flooding in Montpelier, Vermont Source: AAP / AP

In the northeastern United States, heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Vermont where downpours have washed out roads, prompted evacuations, and even disrupted air travel. A woman has died in New York, at least 15 people have died in India's capital, while provinces in central and northeastern China are grappling with heavy rainfall.

