Failures revealed over rescues of migrants in the English channel

Migrants try to start an outboard engine after boarding a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France

Migrants try to start an outboard engine after boarding a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France Source: Getty / SAMEER AL-DOUMY

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:26am
By Lucy Williamson (BBC)
Source: SBS News

There’s growing evidence that the French coastguard failed to respond adequately to the migrant boat that sank in the English Channel a year ago. 27 people died when the boat sank - only two passengers survived. It's alleged that French operators repeatedly told passengers to call the UK, despite evidence they were sometimes in French waters.

This item was first broadcast on the BBC World Service
