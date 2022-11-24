Failures revealed over rescues of migrants in the English channel

This item was first broadcast on the BBC World Service
Migrants try to start an outboard engine after boarding a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France Source: Getty / SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Published 25 November 2022 at 10:26am
By Lucy Williamson (BBC)
Source: SBS News
There’s growing evidence that the French coastguard failed to respond adequately to the migrant boat that sank in the English Channel a year ago. 27 people died when the boat sank - only two passengers survived. It's alleged that French operators repeatedly told passengers to call the UK, despite evidence they were sometimes in French waters.
