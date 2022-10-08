Famine in Somalia - how an Islamist insurgency is making it worse

Hamdi Yusuf, a malnourished child, is held by her mother in Dollow, Somalia Source: AAP / Jerome Delay/AP
Published 9 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Andrew Harding (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Hundreds of thousands of Somalis are facing starvation after the worst drought in forty years - with aid agencies saying that number could grow if international help doesn't arrive soon. But the impact of the natural disaster is made worse by the security challenges posed by the long-running Islamist insurgency.
