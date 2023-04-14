FBI arrests 21 year-old over leaked classified documents

APTOPIX Leaked Documents Investigation

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP) Credit: AP

The FBI has arrested a 21-year-old US Air Force National Guard employee in connection to the leak of classified U-S documents. An investigation is ongoing into what the Pentagon has called a "deliberate, criminal act".

