Festival23 launches Festival of Football for Good ahead of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Female soccer player practicing penalty kicks on empty field on summer evening Credit: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images
Published 5 November 2022 at 5:54pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Common Goal and Football United have launched Festival 23 .. a series of football community programs which will take place in Australia next year during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final week. The initiatives aim to capitalise on the excitement and social dividend of hosting the tournament across Australia and New Zealand.
