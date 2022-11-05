SBS News In Depth

Festival23 launches Festival of Football for Good ahead of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Female soccer player practicing penalty kicks

Female soccer player practicing penalty kicks on empty field on summer evening Credit: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Published 5 November 2022 at 5:54pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Common Goal and Football United have launched Festival 23 .. a series of football community programs which will take place in Australia next year during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final week. The initiatives aim to capitalise on the excitement and social dividend of hosting the tournament across Australia and New Zealand.

