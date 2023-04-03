Finland's main conservative party claims victory in tight race

FINLAND-POLITICS-ELECTIONS-PARLIAMENT-PARTIES

National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo has won a three-way election race, defeating Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s centre left. Source: Getty / ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images

Sanna Marin's tenure as Prime Minister of Finland is very likely over. Her party has only finished third in the country's general election, and will likely have to settle for, at best, being a minority partner in any governing coalition.

