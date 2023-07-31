Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Fire authorities investigating how cultural burning can become more accessible
Vanessa Cavanaugh from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment Cultural Fire Management Unit.jpg
Fire authorities looking to avoid a repeat of the devastating bushfires of 2019 and 2020, are investigating how cultural burning can become a more accessible service. Representatives from eleven Local Aboriginal Land Councils have come together with other fire mitigation groups, to discuss how their practices can reduce fire hazards and promote land regeneration.
