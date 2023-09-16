First Nations 'distressed and disgusted' over Price colonisation comments: Burney

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum debate is exposing a deep political divide over Australia's culture and history.





Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says her office has been inundated with racist abuse in recent months.





Opposition Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says she's had a similar experience.





But it was this comment from Ms Price which has sparked a uproar.





"No, there is no ongoing negative impacts of colonisation. A positive impact, absolutely. I mean, now we have running water, readily available food."





Senator Price has rejected the idea that colonisation had led to generations of trauma, and suggested families of convicts faced similar struggles.





Minister Burney says she is outraged by the Senator's comment.





"I know there are many people and I've spoken to them last night that are very distressed and quite frankly, pretty disgusted."





In response to Ms Price's comments, the Indigenous elected Central Land Council in Alice Springs posted a video about the Coniston Massacre.





It was the last documented massacre in Australia which took place in 1928 resulting in the deaths of more than 60 Aboriginal men, women and children.





Uluru Dialogue advisor Kristie Parker says Senator Price's comments are alarming.





"If we are at the stage walking back accepted truths we are in a lot of trouble."





But another leading 'No' campaigner, Warren Mundine, has backed Senator Price.





"I find this interesting in regard to colonisation trauma going through generations after generations and they talk about trauma. Well, if you believe that then the Jewish people who've come out of the Holocaust would be laying in a foetal position on the ground and not have been able to build Israel, not been able to do the things that they have done in the world. So I think this is overrated. I think they talk about it a lot."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton hasn't repeated Ms Price's comments, but says she has the right to make the point.





"If you look at what Jacinta had to say, in context, firstly, she's a brave indigenous woman. And we either accept that people have views, a broad range of views, or we don't. The left just say, well, we can only listen to people like Marcia Langton. But Indigenous people on the right like Jacinta Price we can't listen to."





The exchange of views about racism and race will move into the community for another four weeks as parliament goes on break before the ballot is held on October 14.





Both campaigns are appealing for it to happen with respect, but there's also a fear the nation could end up further from reconciliation.



