First Wellbeing Framework suggests Australians are happier, healthier, richer - or are we?
A woman looks out of the window in her apartment (Getty) Credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
The government has released Australia's first ever Wellbeing Framework showing mixed results in people's health and society more broadly. But the report has been criticised for using old data with gaps in information, which the opposition and other groups says results in incorrect conclusions.
