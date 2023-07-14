Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Fish species returned to Murray River to assist recovery from mass fish-kill event
Ray De Groot from OzFish has been part of efforts to nurse flood-affected freshwater crayfish and native fish back to health, and return them to the Murray River Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
A community rescue mission has saved and restored more than 1500 freshwater and native fish to the Murray River. It follows devastating floods in late 2022 and early 2023, which led to millions of fish deaths along the Southern Murray-Darling Basin.
