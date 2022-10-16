Five years on - Malta remembers murdered journalist

European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, lays flowers to remember Daphne Caruana Galizia, at the place where she was killed Source: AAP / Rene' Rossignaud/AP
Published 17 October 2022 at 10:28am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The island of Malta has marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The anniversary comes just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to her murder on the first day of their trial.
