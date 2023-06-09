Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Flood evacuations in Ukraine disrupted by Russian shelling
Smoke rises in the distance following shelling beyond the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge in the Kherson region, Ukraine (AAP) Source: EPA / MYKOLA TYMCHENKO/EPA
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to flee after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam caused mass flooding. Meanwhile, the United States and United Kingdom have reaffirmed their financial support for Ukraine.
