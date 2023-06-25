Football fans up early for Sydney bridge march

WWCup Australia Soccer

Thousands march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the lead up to the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There's less than a month left until the start of the largest women's sporting event in history, to be hosted right here in Australia. Thousands of football fans marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the lead-up to the Women's World Cup

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A British Airways Concorde on display at a museum in Surrey (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Shrinking the world - could hypersonic air travel bring the world closer?

The Wagner Coup in Moscow, Russia - 24 Jun 2023

Wagner troops turn back from march towards Moscow

A new Riyadh Air Boeing 787 on display at the Paris Air Show

Aviation industry races to catch up with post-COVID demand

A participant chooses his weapon to enter the Rage Room (AP).jpg

Angry? Stressed? Break some things in the 'rage room'!