Foreign arrivals cap lifted as major strategy to address skills and labour shortages

JOBS AND SKILLS SUMMIT

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks at the end of the Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 2, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 September 2022 at 6:29pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The news came on the last day of the Jobs and Skills summit in Canberra, and followed broad consensus from unions and business groups on the need for increased permanent migration to address critical skills and labour shortages.

