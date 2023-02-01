Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Former Liberal minister defends his involvement in Robodebt scheme
Former Liberal minister Alan Tudge at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme hearing in Brisbane Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE
Alan Tudge has defended his overseeing of Robodebt to the royal commission examining the illegal scheme run by the Morrison government. While Mr Tudge denied responsibility for the scheme being unlawful, he said he could have been clearer in his media appearances about how very low the level of social security fraud was.
